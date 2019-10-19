Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) has accelerated its efforts to get the support of all opposition parties and representatives from every walk of life for the upcoming anti-government protest in Islamabad.

According to a close aide of Maulana Fazl Rehman, JUI-F was trying to get the support of the common people besides the opposition parties, saying that people from different walks of life were joining the JUI-F protest.

He said that they had complete their homework for this anti-government protest; adding that the committees formed by the JUI-F Chief for coordination with people from different sectors have completed their given tasks.

However, Mufti Ibrar a close friend of Maulana Falzl informed The Nation that the government had much time for the dialogues, but they were not serious about it. He said that they had reached a point of no return and would hold protest at any cost.

While commenting on the committee formed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for dialogue with JUI-F, he said that nobody from the government side has approached them so far. He, however, said that they are firm in their demand for the PM’s resignation. On the other hand, Fazlur Rehman talked to JI senior leader Liaquat Baloch on telephone and sought his party’s support for the protest.

However, an official from JI told The Nation that they were not coming to join the protest.

The JUI-F after getting the support of small parties from Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa has also won the support Hasil Bazenjo’s National Party (NP) and Mehmood Khan Achakzai’s Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) from Balochistan.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation the President of PhD Doctors Association Pakistan Dr Sher Afzal has said that they were all going to join the JUI-F’s Azaadi March in order to get rid of the employment. The Young Doctors Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced their support to the JUI-F Azadi March.