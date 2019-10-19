Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Italy on Friday discussed defence matters and mutual cooperation as defence officials of the two countries met here on Friday. Lieutenant General, Nicolo Falsaperna, Secretary General of Defence & National Armaments Director, Italy, visited the Air Headquarters Islamabad. On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, says a press release issued by the PAF here. A smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs. Later, the visiting dignitary called on the Vice Chief of Air Staff in his office. During the meeting, both the officials discussed various matters of professional interest and mutual cooperation. Italian Secretary General of Defence lauded the sound professionalism of PAF and its personnel.