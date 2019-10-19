Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said that the government had recently announced a robust e-Commerce Policy so as to fully realise the potential of IT professionals in Pakistan.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour. The two dignitaries expressed their satisfaction over the pace and direction of bilateral trade, investment and business relations. Her Excellency shared that they were looking forward to have a very productive dialogue with Pakistan in the upcoming meeting of Pakistan-Canada Joint Working Group. The High Commissioner welcomed the policy and shared that this will give impetus to the rising IT business collaboration between the companies of both sides. Her Excellency shared many stories of successful joint ventures of established Canadian IT companies with Pakistan counterparts.

Her Excellency shared that Canadian companies are looking forward to further invest in Pakistan in energy sectors especially transmission and renewable sector. The Adviser welcomed this and shared that Pakistan has a huge potential of wind energy and is looking forward to generate 10000 MW of energy from renewable resources. He welcomed the overtures of Canadian companies to invest in Pakistan. The Adviser welcomed the gesture. Both sides renewed the assurance to further enhance the economic relations at accelerated pace.

Earlier, speaking at closing ceremony of Pre-departure training of Trade and investment officers at Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development, the Adviser said, “Being trade envoys, responsibilities bestowed upon yourequire commitment, efficiency and professionalism”. He further said that the integration of national economies into a global economic system has been one of the most important developments of the last century: “It’s the era of international trade and commercial diplomacy, as trade envoys you have to look after Trade & investment interests of Pakistan” he added. He also said that the trade promotion must be your prime objective of trade officers, exploring new avenues and providing improvised trade environment for our business community to integrate in the global economic system.

Pre-departure training of trade and investment officers was organised by Pakistan institute of Trade and Development, Ministry of Commerce.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that the international trade is one of the major factors in raising living standards, providing employment and enabling consumers to enjoy great variety of goods. “Being commercial diplomats secure best deals for Pakistan, form close liaison with trade associations, chambers, leading chain stores, major businessmen and relevant government departments in your country of accreditation to strengthen Pakistan’s trade, economic and investment relations” he added.