Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have joined hands to provide soft loans to passed out trainees of Women Empowerment Centres (WEC) of PBM, under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme. In this regard, MoU signing ceremony was held here on Friday in the presence of Chairperson BISP/Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Net Dr. Sania Nishtar, Secretary Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shaista Sohail, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and CEO PPAF Qazi Azmat. Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that country’s prosperity and uplift is directly related to women’s participation in different spheres of life. Eulogising the Bait-ul-Mal’s role for empowering the vulnerable women, she said that the passed out students from WECs are capable enough to lead an honourable life utilising their skills.

“It’s much needed in present circumstances for their financial empowerment enabling them to undertake their own business ventures and help their families extricate from poverty trap,” she added.

While paying tribute to working women, Managing Director PBM said that women of Pakistan have really come forward and proven their worth in all walks of life. He told that PBM has been taking tangible measures for the promotion and protection of women rights by accommodating them in the fields of healthcare, education, economy, rehabilitation and self-reliance with its 160 WECs throughout the country. He also expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion of WECs in order to accommodate maximum poor women throughout the country. CEO PPAF Qazi Azmat also termed this initiative vital for bringing pleasant change in the lives of poor women of the country. He further told that after giving the loan, these women will also be provided technical help for starting their business and a software will also be put into practice in this regard. Under the MoU, soft loans will be offered to 25,000 passed out trainees from Women Empowerment Centres of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal enabling them to live an independent life.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi along with a delegation visited and called on MD. He said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will bring valuable changes in the lives of destitute segments of the society by extending optimum help to them.