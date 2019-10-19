Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued directions to the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

““Every possible step should be taken for maintaining law and order and a vigilant eye should be kept on anti-social elements”, he said, adding that protection of life and property of the people was an important priority of the government. He said he would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

He directed that law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and active and full energies and skills should be employed to maintain law and order. He directed that additional force should be deployed at Masajid, imam Bargahs and other important places. The law enforcement agencies should maintain close contact with each other and security plan should be implemented at every cost, he added. Similarly, elected representatives, administration and police officials should play their role actively to improve the law and order situation, concluded the chief minister.

Also, the CM said its time to be united. “The PTI government has set the direction of the country with tremendous hard work and there is no room for the politics of chaos in the prevailing circumstances.”

People want development and prosperity but some elements do not want national progress. The country needs stability, instead of indulging in negative politics. The people have given the mandate to the PTI to lead the country for five years and we all are required to give priority to the national interest in a positive manner.