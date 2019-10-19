Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to remove all legal and administrative hurdles for optimum use of Evacuee Trust Properties for public welfare projects.

Chairing a meeting regarding better utilization of properties of Evacuee Trust Board, he said the profit gained from such properties could be utilized for construction of schools, colleges, hospitals and promotion of religious tourism.

The prime minister also directed that the income generated from Evacuee Trust Properties must be utilized for development of those provinces where such properties existed.

The prime minister directed for formulation of a policy about quick disposal of pending cases of Evacuee Property Trust Board besides a comprehensive survey of such properties. He also called for preparing a databank to make a complete business plan about better utilization of such properties in urban areas.

The prime minister instructed that the provincial and local governments must provide all possible cooperation regarding retrieving encroached land of the Evacuee Trust from the land mafia. He, however, said that the poor people related to such properties should be taken care of.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about the hurdles and legal and administrative problems of Evacuee Trust Property Board and its possible solutions.

He was told that a ban had been imposed by a former prime minister through executive order on giving the properties of Evacuee Trust on lease for business and other purposes for a long time as a result the Trust had suffered billions of rupees losses.

The prime minister gave approval to revoke the executive order. It would be implemented after approval by the federal cabinet.

The officials gave various proposals to the prime minister about utilization of religious properties and its present situation and its better utilization.

The prime minister fully agreed with a proposal of his Special Assistant Nadeem Babar that agriculture land of more than 1,000 acres of Evacuee Trust could be utilized for industries, solar plants, live stocks, fish farming, sowing of oil seeds etc.

The prime minister was also given briefing about properties of Auqaf and administration of Darbars.