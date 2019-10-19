Share:

LAHORE - Announcing full support for JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman led Azadi March, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has said that the joint opposition would present its charter of demands at a massive rally in Islamabad on October 31.

“We will be there in Islamabad to welcome Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” Shehbaz told a press conference at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretariat in Model Town on Friday.

The PML-N would fully participate in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) march on the instruction of supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, he said, after a meeting of the two parties.

Flanked by Fazl and other leaders of the two parties on the occasion, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly however said the joint opposition would present their demands to the government and devise their future strategy after further consultations.

He said that it was not just him or his party but the entire nation agreed with Maulana that the present ‘illegitimate’ regime had shown worst kind of performance in all fields despite full support from the institutions.

If even the most far gone of governments had received just 25 percent of the support that Imran Khan has received, Pakistan would have been making progress by leaps and bounds, claimed the former Punjab chief minister.

He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of placing the burden of his failures on the institutions. He said that the entire nation wanted fresh elections after sending the incompetent rulers home. Shehbaz said the opposition would expose the performance of ‘selected’ government, raise voice for realization of the freedom and human rights of Kashmiris, and give hope of recovering from the economic catastrophe.

Referring to the PTI claims that it inherited economy in a bad shape, he said that growth rate during the PML-N tenure was 5.6 percent, which had fallen down to 2.4 percent.

The leader of the party which enjoyed more time in power than any other party in country’s history claimed that he would make country’s economy self-sufficient and make it stand on its feet within six months.

He lamented that as a result of PTI policies, economy has crashed, investments have halted, businesses were closed down, poor people were dying in want of medicines and treatment, price hike was at its peak, and the people were unable to make both ends meet.

“If we are given chance to serve the nation, we will work hard day and night for the elimination of unemployment, poverty and illness,” he said, adding, the PML-N has good track record as it successfully fought against dengue and overcame energy crisis by setting up power plants.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazlur Rehman expressed gratitude for PML-N for finally deciding to reach Islamabad along with all opposition parties for the rally - which according to him was the voice of the entire Pakistan.

He also thanked other parties for extending full support against the present regime, and made it clear that they would not talk to any government team till resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31. Caravans reaching from nearby and faraway places will enter the federal capital simultaneously,” he said.

After reaching Islamabad, he said, the joint opposition would proceed further after consultation. “All future decisions will be made through consultation”, he said.

Fazl said the government attitude showed its lack of seriousness in holding talks. “On the one hand rulers are forming committees for negotiations and on the other, they are hurling threats and abusing the opposition. Verbal abuse and negotiations can never go together. If the government is serious, it should hand in resignation of PM first and then we can hold talks on future action.”

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at NAB Regional Headquarters and apprised him about meeting with JUI-I chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He discussed the party’s strategy about the JUI-F chief-led Azadi March with the PML-N supremo.