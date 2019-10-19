ISLAMABAD    -    Pakistan People’s Party yesterday expressed grave concern over the health of party’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Sardar Latif Khosa, the counsel of Zardari, said in a statement if his life was threatened Imran Khan will be held responsible.

He claimed that the recommendations of the medical board regarding Zardari’s health are not fulfilled. Zardari has not been given air-condition facility, fridge for keeping medicines, attendants are not allowed and tests have not been conducted as were recommended by the medical board. Khosa said that every citizens had a right to medical facilities but Zardari is being denied of his constitutional rights as a citizen.

He said that he was apprising the nation about the health of Zardari and if any harm is done then Imran Khan will be held responsible, he concluded.