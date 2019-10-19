Share:

KARACHI - Paying tribute to the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy on 12th anniversary, Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that both Dec 27 and Oct 18 tragedies were planned by the same wicked and ruthless elements.

Ghani said that sacrifices of the martyrs of October 18 could never be forgotten. Provincial Information Minister said that Pakistan People’s Party never bowed down or compromised with a dictator and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto despites having extremely serious threats to her life returned home on October 18. He said that several leaders and workers of Pakistan People’s Party had sacrificed their lives for strengthening democracy in the country.

Ghani said that if suspects of Oct 18 had been exposed and arrested then it could had been easy to reach to those criminals who were behind the extreme gloomy incident of Dec 27. Provincial Information Minister demanded that the Supreme Court should take notice that how all the accused in this important case had been set free by the judiciary and order re-arrest of all of them, and it should also summon Pervez Musharraf in the courtroom.

He said that after October 18 tragedy, instead of registering a case against the accused on the complaint of the victims’ relatives, the then government registered a case on its behalf just to weaken the case. Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday visited the graves of the martyrs of October 18th tragedy in a cemetery in Azam Basti, and after that he visited the memorial on Shahrea Faisal near Karsaz established in memory of the heroes who laid their lives while protecting their leader and placed flowers there.

Special Assistants to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani and others were also present on the occasion. Talking to reporters on the occasion, Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that we had been coming here to pay tribute to our martyrs for the last twelve years and the loved ones of the martyrs also accompany us on the occasion. He said that the October 18 terrorist incident was one of the horrific incidents of terrorism in the world in which the workers of a peaceful political party were targeted while they were welcoming their beloved leader.

Ghani said 177 of our workers martyred and about 500 party jiyalas were injured in this horrific incident of terrorism. Provincial Minister of Information said that despite authentic information that the life of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was at risk the then government of dictator Pervez Musharraf and his team did not arrange for foolproof security for her.

He said that it was only if after tragedy of Oct 18 a case had been filed on our demand, following by its transparent investigation and the arrest of involved Pervez Musharraf, the world today had known about the circumtances behind the tragedy of Dec 27.

Responding to a question, Minister for Information said that despite our government in Sindh, we did not use government machinery at any level in the by-elections in Larkana. The provincial minister said that the representatives of Selected Government conducted rigging during the elections as well as during counting of the results. The evidences of which were exposed to the media by our candidate Jamil Soomro, he added. He said that under a deliberate conspiracy, the process of polling was delayed at women’s polling stations.

Ghani said that when the results started coming in the PPP candidate was far ahead of the opposition candidate on about forty to forty-five polling stations, but after that our candidate was stopped outside the DRO office and what followed was worst rigging. The provincial minister said that we did not accept these election results and we would challenge it at every relevant forum.

Responding to a question, Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that whenever the Pakistan People’s Party contested the elections, it has to confront not only the political forces but the other forces as well. Every aware Pakistani was very much familiar with these other forces, he added.