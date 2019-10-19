Share:

LAHORE - Prof Mohammad Farooq Afzal has been elected President of Society of Surgeons Lahore in elections held at Allama Iqbal Medical College on Friday. Prof Afzal who is presently working at Lahore General Hospital will take oath of the office at a ceremony scheduled to be arranged at Services Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday (tomorrow). Prof Mukhtar Randhawa will administer oath to the new office bearers of Society of Surgeons Lahore chapter. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Sardar Mohammad Al-fareed Zafar, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Khalid Mahmud and Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin have congratulated Prof Afzal on the victory and expressed hope that he would work to the best of abilities for taking Society of Surgeons to new heights.