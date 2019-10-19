Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday finalized its seven member committee to negotiate with the JUI-F and other opposition parties to convince them to postpone their planned anti-government long march on Islamabad.

Defence Minister Perevez Khattak, the head of the committee, finalized the names that include Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The other members are Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, and former finance minister Asad Umar.

The defence minister in a statement said that country could not afford any political chaos at this time and the committee would resolve the matter peacefully through negotiations .

On Wednesday, the Core Committee of PTI under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to form the committee to hold talks with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman on his “political demands.” Maulana, the head of an opposition party, has announced to hold “Azadi March” on October 31 on Islamabad seeking resignation of PM and fresh elections.

The defence minister, who is a senior member of PTI, had earlier said that PM had tasked him to hold talks not only with JUI-F but also with all other opposition parties who are participating in the anti-government protest including Pakistan People’s party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Awami National Party.

On October 3, JUI-F chief had announced to hold the long march on Islamabad on October 27 to send the government packing as a protest against the alleged rigging in 2018 General Elections.

On October 9, he had said that the participants of the planned march would enter the federal capital on October 31 instead of October 27.