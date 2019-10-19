Share:

A rickshaw driver on Saturday evening tortured a woman to death at her house in Karachi.

According to the details, the driver allegedly entered the woman’s hose in Surjani Town and subjected her to brutal torture.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the spot, police said and added that the driver also injured himself with a knife after being identified by the woman’s daughters and the local residents.

Police, after being informed, rushed to the scene and took the driver into custody in injured condition. The driver was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment while rescue officials shifted the woman’s body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The officials said that the rickshaw driver used to provide pick and drop facility to the woman’s daughters and added that they were investigating the motives behind the murder.