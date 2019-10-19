Share:

LAHORE - In another gesture of grace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped at the SOS Children’s village on their way to the Lahore airport on Friday. After an overnight stay in the provincial metropolis, the royal couple had breakfast with children at the SOS village and spent some time with them. They had visited the orphange on Thursday as well.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had returned Lahore last night after their special aircraft had problems landing at the Noor Khan Airbase due to inclement weather in the capital city. The royal guests spent an eventful day in Lahore on Thursday visiting SOS village for children, SKMT cancer hospital, National cricket academy and Badshahi Mosque. Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to Britain on Friday on completion of their five-day visit to Pakistan.