ISLAMABAD - While the court has referred the unresolved matter of appointment of two ECP members to Chairman Senate and National Assembly Speaker, the former has proposed to hold a meeting next week on the subject.

The matter regarding pending appointment of two ECP members has further become controversial when the President through an ordinance appointed two members of the commission.

The appointment was later challenged by opposition and the court referred back the matter to parliament to amicably resolve it.

On Thursday, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani wrote a letter to speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser proposing to hold a parley on it.

However, the speaker national assembly is abroad these days. The recent appointment of two ECP members by President Arif Alvi had triggered a new debate, as opposition forces believe that the constitution has been violated.

The ECP members’ appointment from smaller provinces was pending for the last around seven months due to differences of opinion between government and opposition.

The difference of opinion mainly prevailed between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on the names of members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan.

The matter also could not be resolved in the parliamentary committee, as the government and opposition members had difference of opinion.