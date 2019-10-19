Share:

LAHORE - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with a delegation called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here on Friday. Fazlur Rehman inquired after the health of Ch Shujat and congratulated him on his fast recovery from illness.

Delegation included Senator Talha Mahmood, Maulana Abdul Haideri, Maulana Amjad and other leaders while Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi and Ch Salik Hussain, Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shafay Hussain and Gulzar Chaudhry were also present.

According to a media release, Maulana Fazlur Rehman told Shujat that his political wisdom was needed in the prevailing political situation. “Your services for the country can never be forgotten. Almighty Allah has provided you the opportunity to return home with health and serve the country”, Maulana remarked.

Ch Shujat Hussain responded by stating that he was ready all the time to serve the country and the nation. The two leaders reportedly also exchanged notes over the planned Azadi march of the JUI-F but there was no formal word on it from any side.

PTI Okara leaders call on Ch Shujat

A delegation of PTI leaders from Okara called on Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence here on Friday. Delegation included Ch Muhammad Abdullah Tahir, Ch Muhammad Salim Sadiq, Rai Hammad Aslam Kharal and other leaders. MNA Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present.

JI delegation meets Shujat

A delegation of Jamaat-i-Islami headed by Naib Amir Liaquat Baloch and Dr Farid Piracha called on Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here on Friday.

Delegation included Mian Maqsood Ahmad, Asadullah Bhutto and Dr Zikrullah Mujahid while MNA Ch Salik Hussain, Ch Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Riaz Asghar Chaudhry and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Jamaat-i-Islami leaders inquired about welfare of Ch Shujat Hussain while political affairs and other matters also came under discussion.

