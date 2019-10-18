Share:

LAYYAH/ RAJANPUR-Three persons were gunned down by rivals on the way for a court hearing in Rajanpur while six labourers died and 15 others sustained injuries when van overturned in Layyah here on Friday

According to Rajanpur rescue and police sources, three persons were shot dead Friday morning when they were on the way for a hearing in a sessions court in Rajanpur.

The three men were members of the Khosa community, who were traveling in a rickshaw with three other relatives from Jampur.

On the way, 12 persons from the rivals Gopang group, lying in ambush, fired indiscriminate gunshot on them, those who survived the attack told the police. They added that the suspects were riding four motorcycles. As a result of the indiscriminate firing, Shaukat, Nazar, and Mehboob died on spot, while Yaseen sustained gunshot wounds.

According to police, the deceased persons of Khosa community on the way to appear in a court of law in a case registered against them over killing a person of the Gopang community for rejecting a marriage proposal.

The suspects attacked them to avenge the murder.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

In another incident that occurred in Layyah, six labourers died and 15 others got injured when a van overturned here on Friday, rescue sources said.

According to rescuers, a Toyota Hiace van, carrying 23 labourers to Kot Sultan Nashaib for cultivation of potato crop, got out of control due to speeding and overturned after hitting a roadside building at Jaisal Road near Makhni More in Chak 164-TDA, Kot Sultan Layyah.

Resultantly, five labourers died on the spot while 16 others were seriously injured in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and started rescue activities. The injured were shifted to DHQ Layyah where another injured labourer succumbed to his wounds taking death toll to six. The hospital sources feared that the death toll could rise as condition of some of the injured labourers is critical.

SIX OF A FAMILY INJURED

IN ROOF COLLAPSE

In Sheikhupura, six persons including women and children were injured when portion of roof of a house collapsed here on Friday. A goat was also killed in the incident.

Rescue sources said that dilapidated veranda of mud-stone made house owned by Muhammad Ali collapsed in village Salar Bhattian of Sheikhupura.

Six people including three women and three children were trapped under the debris and injured. A goat was also killed in the incident.

Teams of Rescue 1122 Khanqah Dogran rushed the scene and started rescue activities. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.