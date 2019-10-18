Share:

Sargodha - The University of Sargodha (UoS) has opened registration for its seventh convocation to be held in the last week of November 2019.

A total of 569 position holders of undergraduate and graduate programmes and 31 PhD students will be conferred degrees, medals, merit certificates and prizes during the convocation ceremony.

All the passing out students who have completed degree requirements under the semester system and/or the annual system in 2016 and 2017, are eligible to get them registered before 31 October 2019. All PhDs, who have completed degree requirement in the year 2019, are also eligible for the registration process.

Those who fail to turn up for registration will not be allowed to take part in the convocation.

The aspiring eligible students can get themselves registered through a web portal https://su.edu.pk/convocation/, specially designed for the convocation registration process available at University website https://su.edu.pk.

The University Administration requires the eligible graduates to must receive their registration cards and entry passes from their respective departments, while the position-holders and PhDs are required to receive their registration cards and entry passes from Degree Cell of the Controller’s Office, Sargodha University.

The Administration has made it mandatory for all the participants to display invitation cards and national identity at entrance to the convocation venue. Mobile phones, electronic devices, bags, etc would not be allowed to be carried along.

It may be added that this would be the second consecutive convocation of Sargodha University in the year 2019. In its last convocation, 78,701 students were awarded degrees in the disciplines of Medical and Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Sciences, Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences.