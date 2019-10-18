Share:

Rawalpindi-The vehicle and motorcycle owners are facing problems in getting smart cards (registration books) from Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi for last many months due to reasons best known to the provincial government.

The traffic, Punjab and Islamabad police are impounding/issuing fine tickets to these owners in twin cities despite having valid slip issued by the excise department.

The Punjab government has failed in issuing valid number plates and smart cards to tens of thousands of vehicles and motorcycle owners despite collecting taxes to the tunes of millions of rupees on the pretext of registration fee, tokens and issuing new smart cards.

Citizens demanded Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar to take action against the Director General (DG) Punjab Excise and Taxation Department and his subordinates for not issuing number plates and smart cards to the citizens.

A citizen namely Waqas Javed told The Nation on Friday that he purchased a new motorcycle and got it registered with Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Department against Rs3500. “The authority has handed me over a computerised print as registration book mentioning registration number,” he added. He said he was travelling to his work place on motorcycle when stopped by officials of Police Station Khanna and demanded registration book from him. He said police had impounded his motorcycle despite showing the valid computerised print issued by Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Department. He said he is being humiliated after paying tax to the government.

“The police officials not only misbehaved with me but also damaged my new motorcycle,” he said. He demanded Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan to initiate action against the police officials for humiliating him without any reason.

Yasir, another citizen, was of view that he bought a motorcycle and obtained a computerised print out from Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Department after paying taxes and registration fee. He said he was stopped by city traffic police in Sadiqabad Chowk and issued fine ticket for not producing the smart card. “I showed the wardens the computerised print of excise department but they did not listen to me and fined me,” he said.

Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan has also met with the same fate when he was intercepted by police on a picket and impounded his vehicle in police station on charges of not showing smart card (registration book). “I have applied for smart card for last 8 months but the excise department is not issuing it,” he said while talking to The Nation. He said he has visited excise office so many times but had to return with empty hands.

A spokesman to SSP Operations Islamabad, however, when contacted, said police are not authorised to impound vehicles/motorcycles of those owners who have valid computerised slips issued by excise departments of twin cities. He said the matter of impounding vehicles by Islamabad police would be brought into notice of IGP and SSP.

to stop occurrence of such untoward incidents in future. Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf during a chat said he was not aware about such issue and would consult with Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi to know the reason behind the delay in issuance of number plates and smart cards.

A senior official of Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Department, when contacted, admitted that the citizens are facing huge troubles in getting smart cards of vehicles and motorcycles for last eight months. He said director has written many letters to DG Excise and Taxation Department for resolving the longstanding issue but in vain.