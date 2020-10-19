Share:

ISLAMABAD-Her highly anticipated sixth studio album is expected to be released sometime next week and Ariana Grande potentially revealed a key detail pertaining to the upcoming album in a cryptic video uploaded to Instagram.In the slow motion clip, Ariana’s well-manicured hand typed out the word ‘Positions’ on a glowing computer keyboard.Minutes after the post went live, fans began to theorize that ‘Positions’ may either be the name of Grande’s new album or the name of the album’s lead single. Unfortunately, the 27 year old singer did not provide any further details to her 204 million followers.Grande first revealed that she would be releasing an album in the coming weeks in a message published to Twitter.’

t.