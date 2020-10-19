Share:

KARACHI - Pakistani authorities said, they had foiled an attempt to smuggle dozens of endangered falcons worth more than one million dollars out of the country. Wildlife traffickers catch falcons in Pakistan’s mountainous north, often to sell them for lucrative profits in the Gulf region, where hunting with the birds is a popular sport. Customs officials seized 75 falcons and a houbara bustard at locations around Karachi in what they called an “unprecedented” anti-smuggling operation.