LAHORE - Following the intervention by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab and Balochistan governments would now jointly bear the educational expenses of Baloch students studying at various educational institutions in Punjab. In this connection, the Balochistan government has approved a Rs 20 million grant to facilitate the students studying in Punjab province; whereas, the Punjab government will pay the expenses of 142 Baloch students studying at Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan till 2023.

Taking personal interest to resolve the financial woes of Balochistan students, Usman Buzdar directed the additional chief secretary higher education Punjab to resolve the issues of Balochistan students at the earliest. The additional chief secretary contacted the Balochistan government which approved Rs. 20 million for Baloch students studying in Punjab. These funds will be spent on the educational expenses of Baloch students in the new academic year. Usman Buzdar maintained that Baloch students studying in Punjab were very close to his heart. He said that the government had resolved the problem of Baloch students on priority basis before and will do so in future as well. “Punjab as an elder brother is always available for Baloch students”, he averred.

CM grieved over loss of

lives in Skardu bus incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bus accident on Gilgit Skardu Road due to land sliding. Usman Buzdar extended heart sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of the deceased and said the Punjab government equally shared their grief and stood beside them in their time of trial.