ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was striving to transform all the five shelter homes of federal capital into model facilities by the month-end. “The PBM has taken the charge of five ‘Panahgahs’ and was vigorously implementing rehabilitation and remodelling plan by following the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the PBM spokesman told APP. The prime minister has recently handed over the administrative control of five panahgahs of Islamabad to the PBM for providing safe, secure and conducive environment to the daily wage earners through its up-gradation at par with one-star hotel. Currently, the shelter homes are operational in five areas of Islamabad including Peshawar Morr, Sabzi Mandi (Sector I-11), Tarlai and Bara Kahu. He said an integrated system was being installed in all the shelter homes to provide food, stay and proper hygiene to the panahgah dwellers under one umbrella. CCTV cameras would be installed to ensure safe and secure environment at the facilities. Besides, a digital system would also be put in place to keep data of all the daily wage earners staying at the shelter homes. The spokesman said Tarlai shelter home had already been converted into a model facility, providing all the facilities such as food, stay and sanitation at par with one-star hotel. He said the model would be replicated in all the shelter homes, functioning across the country. At the moment, he said panahgah at Sector I-11 had been serving food to 800 people per day. 100 daily wagers were being provided at least three day stay at the facility, he added.