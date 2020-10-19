Share:

FAISALABAD - Director labour Malik Munawar Awan checked 73 kiln houses and got cases registered against 10 owners over violations of the child labour during the last three days. The director said on special direction of the Punjab government, a vigorous campaign was launched against the child labour. In this connection, various teams had been constituted and activated across the province to check the child labour. He said in Faisalabad, 73 kiln houses were checked and 10 owners were involved in the child labour. To which, cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.