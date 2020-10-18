Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority has allocated an amount of Rs602 million for supply of electricity to Sector I-11.

The amount of Rs602 million has been allocated to Mechanical-I Division of the Authority for construction of Grid Station - Feeder Line in Sector I-11. The allocation of funds for supply of electricity to Sector I-11 has been made on directions of Chairman CDA as part of comprehensive strategy of CDA Administration to develop long neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in Islamabad.

Since incumbency of present CDA Administration, Capital Development Authority has taken a number of steps for development of Sector I-11 which was neglected for decades. Capital Development Authority is working on construction of four box culverts in Sector I-11/2 in order to improve drainage system and pedestrian movement in the area. CDA is working on Storm Management System in I-11 as well.

Along with I-11, Capital Development Authority is focusing on development of other long neglected residential sectors also. Development work in phase 1 of Park Enclave is about to conclude due to efforts of incumbent CDA Administration while development work of phase II of Park Enclave is about to start. Similarly development work at other long neglected sectors of Islamabad including I-12, I-15 and E-12 also is in progress.