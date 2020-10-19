ISLAMABAD   -   In terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) 2020-2021, China has consolidated its first position as topmost FDI country in Pakistan, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), China poured $103.6 million during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year in comparison to $55.4 million last fiscal year. Meanwhile, Hong Kong also increased FDI to $38.4 million during the first quarter compared to just $6.9 million in the same period last fiscal year.

China’s FDI is proving as a breather for Pakistan as except China the rest of FDI’s outlook has presented a bleak outlook. As per SBP’s recent data, the foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan dropped 50.7 per cent year-on-year in September to $189 million against $383.5 million last year. 

The flight of FDI from United States fell to $18.9 million compared to $26.5 million in the previous fiscal. Chinese inflow as FDI in Pakistan has become a sign of booster for Pakistan economy. Over the last 9 years consecutively, China has been securing as biggest source country pumping up investment in Pakistan.

Cumulatively in the first half (Jul-Dec) of the fiscal year 2019-2020, China invested a net $422.5 million compared to $217.1 million in the same period of 2018-2019.

During 2013 to 2018, Pakistan received $11.96 billion worth of net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Year wise data manifested that during 2012-13, net inflow of FDI was posted at $1.456 billion, while during 2013-14, the net FDI was registered at $1.699 billion, and in 2014-15, the total FDI stood at $987 million. 

Similarly, $2.3 billion worth of FDI flowed to Pakistan during 2015-16, $2.746 billion in 2016-17 and $2.767 billion in 2017-18.

According to data issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), China emerged as highest investor with $4.966 billion during the period followed by UK, which made FDI of $1.6 billion.

Similarly, investment from United States during last five years was recorded at $813 million, from United Arab Emirates $425 million, Japan $281 million, Hong Kong $858.6 million, whereas Switzerland made investment worth of $600.2 million.

The biggest attraction for the FDI during the FY21 was power sector which received $113.3m against $32.3m in the same period last fiscal year.

 