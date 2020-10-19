Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the administration about the fire eruption in Hafeez Center and directed to inquire about this incident. Soon after receiving the information about this incident, the CM directed all the concerned authorities of administration and Rescue 1122 to use all available resources for extinguishing fire. He directed to rescue those who were stuck on the roof immediately. On the directions of the Chief Minister, administrative officers and officials of Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and supervised the rescue operation and safely evacuated the people from the roof. Usman Buzdar remained in constant liaison with Commissioner Lahore Division and officials of Rescue 1122 and personally monitored the rescue operation.

On the instructions of the CM, Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Mian Khalid Mahmood reached the spot and supervised the relief activities.

Usman Buzdar directed to further accelerate the rescue operation and said that relief operation should be conducted whole heartedly to prevent further spread of fire. All necessary resources should be utilized in this regard, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the cause of the fire eruption in Hafeez Center will be determined and brought to light. The CM said that he was grieved over the loss of traders and instructions had been issued to make estimates about the loss. “We will review the losses of the traders and take steps to compensate them,” he said.