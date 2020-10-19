Share:

LAHORE - Another 10 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Punjab while 134 new cases were reported during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 101,559 while the total deaths 2,298 and the total number of recovery was 97,219.

The P&SHD confirmed that 77 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Hafizabad, 10 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Sialkot, 2 in Gujrat, 13 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 6 in Sargodha, 1 in Chiniot, 3 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rahimyar Khan and 3 cases in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,442,964 tests for COVID-19 so far. The department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection, cover their faces with masks and wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.