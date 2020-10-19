Share:

LAHORE - Another ten people lost their lives to coronavirus in Punjab while 134 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 101,559 while the total deaths 2,298 and the total number of recovery is 97,219. The P&SHD confirmed that 77 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Hafizabad, 10 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Sialkot, 2 in Gujrat,13 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 6 in Sargodha, 1 in Chiniot, 3 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rahimyar Khan and 3 cases in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

3 confirmed, 714 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

Three new confirmed cases while 714 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that two confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported from Lahore while one case from Multan.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

Since January to uptil now, 113 confirmed dengue cases were reported in the province, however, 105 cases have been discharged after recovery and currently 8 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No dengue related death was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 7,873 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.