MUZAFFARGARH - District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took serious notice of torture on three revenue officials (Patwaris) by unknown outlaws and directed police concerned to ensure early arrest of the outlaws.

According to police spokesperson, three revenue officials namely Ghulam Asghar, Rana Qadeer and Abdul Ghaffar had identified 3,200 acres of land, illegally grabbed by different occupants in the pond area of Head Punjnad. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mubeen Ahsan had retrieved the grabbed land from illegal occupants few days ago. Commissioner DG Khan division Sajid Zafar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh Amjid Shoaib Tareen and some other officers inaugurated tree plantation at the retrieved land on Saturday. However, some veiled persons attacked the three revenue officials and tortured them severely. The injured Patwaris were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal directed Alipur circle police to arrest the outlaws. The outlaws would be punished as per law, stated a spokesperson.

Labourers appeal govt not to close kilns from Nov 7 to Dec 31

Kiln labourers appealed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar not to close kilns as it would render them unemployed.

The government has decided to close kilns from November 7 to December 31 as per measure against smog. Different kiln workers namely Kalu Khan, Ghos Bukash, Faiz, Allah Dittah and some others talking to media stated that they were already faced with numerous problems due to inflation. They stated that they used to earn an average Rs500 per day. The closer of the kilns would affect their families. They appealed government not to close kilns. Some labourers also called for financial assistance in case if government closed the kilns.

Notorious PO involved in 22 heinous crimes apprehended

A special police team arrested a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) wanted to police in different cases of terrorism and dacoity attack on police party and attempt to murder cases on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal, district police launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and criminals across the district. Police team arrested a notorious criminal wanted to police in eight cases of terrorism, 17 cases of murder, attempt to murder and attack on police teams at different police stations of the district Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The arrested criminal was also a member of notorious Shabir Ladi dacoit gang which was also involved in heinous crime across the region.