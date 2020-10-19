Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss its six-point agenda including placement of SIDCL under the administrative control of Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives in its meeting to be held tomorrow.

According to document available with The Nation reveals that the federal cabinet will discuss the six-point agenda that also includes implementation status of Cabinet Division, Establishment of Temporary Management Committee of Gun and Country Club, Islamabad, Ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR).

The cabinet will also discuss additional charge for the post of Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company, Limited and ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 14-10-2020.