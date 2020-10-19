Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four Pakistan Army personnel were among the 16 persons killed after a bus was crushed by landsliding on Skardu Road in Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said yesterday.

On October 18, 2020, a heavy landslide struck Jaglot-Skardu Road near Tingus Pari, Bhagicha. Resultantly, a passenger coaster moving from Rawalpindi to Skardu came under the slide. Four soldiers who were moving to their duty location came under the slide and embraced martyrdom along with civil passengers martyred in the incident. The army personnel who embraced martyrdom include Sepoy Sona Khan, Sepoy Asif, Sepoy Arshad and Sepoy Farooq.

Pakistan Army Quick Response Force teams along with ambulances and engineers rescue team moved to the site, the officials said.