Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, while condemning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar for causing an uproar at the Mazar-e-Quaid, on Monday said that the government will not allow anyone to desecrate the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Talking to media at the Peshawar Press Club, the federal minister said it is irrelevant that who arrested Captain Safdar, the important thing is the nature of his offense. Shibli Faraz said all corrupt politicians have united to protect their crimes.

These elements looted the country’s resources and damaged all institutions, he said. Shibli Faraz added that the opposition is doing a failed show. He said that the opposition also attempted to blackmail the government on the FATF legislation.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the development of the country and solving its problems. He said that the government’s polices strengthened the economy and economic indicators improved.

The information minister said the people rejected these elements in 2018 elections. He said that the government is fully aware of the problems of journalists and media industry and is working to resolve them.