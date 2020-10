Share:

ISLAMABAD-Imran Abbas uploaded his pictures on his social media page where he is spotted enjoying the vacations in Turkey. He is a Pakistani actor, singer and former model. He is known for his roles in TV serials MeriZaatZarra-e-Benishan (2009), KhudaAurMuhabbat (2011), AkbariAsghari (2011), Dil-e-Muztar (2013), Alvida (2015), MeraNaam Yusuf Hai (2015) Tum KonPiya (2016), MohabbatTumseNafratHai (2017) and Koi Chand RakhMeriShaam Par (2018). Abbas made his debut in Bollywood opposite BipashaBasu in Vikram Bhatt’s Creature 3D, for which he was nominated at Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut category. In 2015, Abbas featured in Jaanisaar directed by Muzaffar Ali alongside Pernia Qureshi.