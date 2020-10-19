Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi announced 3-day extension in Karachi referendum campaign keeping in view of citizens’ interest to vote for Karachi rights. JI Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that after consultation with the chief of referendum poll commission, Anwer Mansoor Khan the decision was taken in this regard. Talking to journalists at central referendum camp set up by Public Aid Committee near Char Minar Chowrangi Bahadurabad, he said the referendum drive would continue till October 21, 2020. Coming hard on Bilawal Zardari, he said that if PPP chairman was sincere with Karachi, why he did not announce the annulment of repressive Local Body Act and a viable system to an autonomous city government. Furthermore, Hafiz Naeem questioned PML-N vice President, Maryam Nawaz that why she did not admit blunder curtailing city population to halve in the census. If PTI was sincere with Karachi, why PM Imran Khan not announced to revoke quota system on government jobs and also the initiation of afresh population census in the city, he questioned. On the other hand, MQM an ally party in the central government is also playing a silent spectator on Karachi issues, he added. He said it is a matter of concern that opposition had started holding public gatherings across the country but not a single point was present in their 26-point agenda on Karachi. “We are ready to go hand in hand with other political forces subject to their sincerity with Karachi and its people”, he said. Karachi referendum is not restricted to any party but in fact this movement is the voice of Karachi citizens for their usurped rights, he added.