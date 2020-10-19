Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pop superstar Justin Bieber’s rehearsals in New York City recently paid off big time over the weekend, as the crooner impressed with a pair of emotional and heartfelt performances on Night Live. The sketch show was hosted by HBO Insecure star Issa Rae, who had fun in various skits as a Drake-obsessed Canadian, deluded political commentator, and date-happy urbanite among others. But even though Bieber, 26, skipped the comedy segments, the show belonged to him thanks to his gorgeous rendition of his track Holy, with Chance the Rapper, as well as his new song Lonely, which was presented in a brand new way. Issa, 35, kicked things off in a stunning pleated white dress, likening the last four years of her show Insecure during her opening monologue to high school, and hosting SNL, her prom.