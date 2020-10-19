Share:

GUJRANWALA - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan was still a defaulter of millions of rupees of a gas company. He said the gas was consumed at a petrol pump, built on the state land by the PML-N leader without permission. Talking to the media, he said that the NOC Khurram had obtained in 2008 for the purpose was a fake one. Shahbaz Gill said the nation was proud of its armed forces, which were protecting geographical boundaries of the motherland, adding that the brave armed forces had given great sacrifices for the country. “Our army is our defence,” Gill said, and added, “The Gujranwala gathering was a circus which was staged two days ago to protect the looted wealth. Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified by the courts. She staged a drama in the guise of a public meeting.”

The special assistant to PM said that rulers in the past, including prime ministers and chief ministers, always developed personal relations with the heads of other states or governments instead of safeguarding the national interests. He said that Nawaz Sharif disliked several chief justices as well. “He also developed differences with four army chiefs during his tenure,” Gill recalled. Shahbaz Gill said that there was no denying the fact that the people of Gujranwala were very brave.

He said that due to their city’s strategic location on the country’s map, they were directly facing a threat from the enemy.

Resident Representative of the Foundation in Pakistan Dr Steffen Kudella said: “Borders separate us, but that does not mean that we are not connected with our neighbours. Today, we are even more connected than ever due to digital change.”

He said the HSF took pride in supporting the digital event to bring the people from Pakistan and Afghanistan together for discussing the key regional issues and sort out their solutions.

Dr Steffen Kudella said, “Democracy requires those who vote to be prepared to choose wisely. Political wisdom, therefore, is the precondition of any successful democracy, and political wisdom depends on education.”

The conference was attended online by a large number of people, including faculty members and students of universities, besides national and international experts.

Dr Steffen Kudella also inaugurated a digital studio at PSUP, which has scheduled to host International Summer School on the same topic.