Peshawar - Strongly reacting to the statement of PML-N head Mian Nawaz Sharif against the Army Chief, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed it an anti-state agenda. “Such kind of statements can be expected only from the enemies of the country. Pak Army has rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the country and thousands of security personnel have laid down their lives for the sake of the mother land,” he said.

The KP Chief Minister said the entire nation held Pak Army in high esteem for its sacrifices offered for country and every individual of the nations stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pak Army.

Terming Nawaz’s statement as an attack on the entire army, Mahmood Khan asked the patriotic workers of PML-N to condemn the statement of their party head and to disown it. He also held Nawaz Sharif responsible for all economic issues being faced by the country.

Mahmood khan said that despite being in power for three times in the country, Nawaz Sharif didn’t do anything for the people of the country but to plunder the resources of the country to expand his family business adding that people of the country had rejected him and reposed full confidence in Imran Khan.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan, the incumbent government is making sincere efforts to take the country out of multiple crises left behind by the pervious incompetent and corruption rulers,” Mahmood khan said and added that aowing to the sincere and tireless efforts of the incumbent government, the country was now making progress in every field and there existed a matchless harmony between the civil and military set ups which was not acceptable to Nawaz Sharif and he was giving such baseless statements against the government, the military and the judiciary.

He said the country was still facing multiple external and internal challenges, and as such, the nation could not afford to have such baseless statements/narratives against national institutions. “The political career of Nawaz Sharif has almost come to an end, and by giving such statements he is making useless effort to add to his political stature,” Mahmood khan concluded.