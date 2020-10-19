Share:

Peshawar - Pakistan Flour Mills’ Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Sunday urged the provincial government to issue wheat quota according to 50 per cent ratio of the population in order to ensure availability of flour on cheap and subsidized rates to the people in the province.

The demand was made by PFMA provincial chairman, Naeem Butt while presiding over the executive body meeting of the association. The meeting was also attended by the association vice-chairmen from all divisions across the province.

The PFMA chairman asked all flour mills to ensure timely issuance of flour as per fixed quota to dealers designated by the provincial government, improve the standard of flour and ensure its availability in the open market. He also urged the flour mills not to compromise on the quality of flour and supply complete quantity of flour in the open market in order to cooperate with the provincial authorities.

He warned that if PFMA received any complaint then stern action would be taken against that mill. He urged the millers to cooperate with the government representatives whom assigned duties at the flour mills.