KARACHI - Many people including federal ministers took to twitter to condemn PML-N leaders for chanting slogans inside Quaid’s Mazar in Karachi.

Video footage on social media and local news channels shows Captain retired Safdar on Sunday chanted the PML-N slogan “vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)” and urged people to join him during his visit to the Quaid’s mauseoleum along with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Party workers and supporters responded to Safdar’s call and continued chanting slogans for a considerable time as Maryam Nawaz and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb looked on.

The government representatives, soon after the incident, demanded an apology and also announced to approach the police for initiating legal action against all those who participated in the act.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said the behaviour “is just not acceptable’.

The sanctity of Quaid’s Mazar [has been] disrespected by these criminals masquerading as politicians,” he wrote. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also demanded an apology from the party. He said that these “shameless people are ignorant of their history, and have no sense of regard and respect for such a place.”

“They only have respect for Nawaz. They don’t know how to respect anyone else,” Umar added

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said that the fact that the mazar of the founder of Pakistan was used for politics is “highly condemnable and shameful.”

He said the PML-N should have instead asked for forgiveness from the Quaid “for having mercilessly looted the country, gone against his ideology, and filled their pockets to leave the people dirt poor.”

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said the inspector general of police “must file a case immediately” against such “shameless individuals” who disrespected the Quaid’s mausoleum. “I have never before witnessed such a dishonourable move at the Quaid’s mazar. This is the height of ignorance.”

A group of PTI representatives, including Haleem Adil Shaikh and Raja Azhar, rushed to the Brigade police station to lodge a case against the PML-N leadership. The police were asked to file a case against Capt Safdar, Maryam Nawaz, and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The request, signed by MPA Raja Azhar Khan, demanded legal proceedings against about 200 people present there who took part in the act.

Separately, the management of Mazar-e-Quaid also filed a complaint over the event that transpired. The application was filed at the Brigade police station, where the PTI complaint has been registered. The station house officer confirmed he has received the complaint.