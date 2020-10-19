Share:

PESHAWAR - The mobile utility stores launched by the PTI government have started operation in Peshawar and adjoining districts by providing essential commodities to consumers on the government’s prescribed rates.

The mobile utility stores are attracting a large number of people in Peshawar where all daily use items including ghee, sugar, pulses, atta, edible oils and rice etc are being provided to the consumers in accordance to the price lists notified by the government after consultation with traders.

The service has been started for the people of all those areas of Peshawar where permanent utility stores are not available and other districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

“The edible items being provided to the consumers through mobile utility stores are of high quality and I appreciate the PTI government for this landmark initiative,” said Qaisar Khan, a retired WAPDA employee of Nowshera district.

“I obtained five kilogram each sugar, rice and a ghee packet on government notified rate from a mobile utility store and its quality is excellent,” he said.

He said mobile utility stores were a best option to curb artificial price-hike in Peshawar. He suggested increase of mobile utility stores service to facilitate large number of people.

He said mobile utility stores, billion trees afforestation project, Ehsaas Programme, Sehat Insaf Cards, expediting pace on projects of economic development including health, education, agriculture and livestock besides youth empowerment programmes of the PTI government had made positive impact on lives of the people.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash visited Rampura Bazaar on Ashraf Road at Hashtnagri Peshawar city where he inspected prices of atta and others edible commodities.

He termed mobile utility stores was yet another pro-poor programme started by the PTI government to provide relief to people. He said price hike, hoarding and unlawful profiteering would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against violators.