The government is trying to upgrade Pakistan’s agriculture sector by bringing in short, medium and long-term policies. The most significant of all agricultural failures is low wheat production over the past few years. Many factors like climate change, water shortage and pest attacks have severely damaged our wheat production capabilities. It is encouraging that the government has taken most of these factors into consideration. Resultantly, the government is offering a wide range of incentives to the farmers.

The promise of high return was sorely needed, as many farmers believe that the agriculture sector is no longer as lucrative for them. Similarly, setting up a fund of Rs26 billion for constructing physical infrastructure to combat pest attacks is what our agriculture sector was missing. In the recent past, pest attacks have damaged crops on an unimaginable scale. Hopefully, the government will set up this facility without any delay. Likewise, the massive amounts allocated for subsidising seeds and fertilisers will lessen the worries of the growers.

This combo of various packages is a significant step taken by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Without incentivising and taking care of the farmers, overcoming the agriculture crisis is nothing more than a pipedream. All of these measures are appreciable initiatives. The subsidies will surely help in overcoming the shortage of agricultural products in the market.

Additionally, the incentives offered will also improve the overall standing of the farmers that usually get the short end of the stick. Nevertheless, most of these measures will be useful in short and medium-term. The offered incentives and announced policies can provide temporary relief to the farmers. However, what we need is to implement long-term approaches and solutions if the goal is making agriculture a sustainable sector.