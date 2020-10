Share:

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi has said the government, the state institutions and the people of the country have an unwavering commitment for the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said no compromise will be made on Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has forcefully raised the Kashmir dispute at the international forums.

Chairman Kashmir Committee regretted the posture of the opposition parties against the state institutions.