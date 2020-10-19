Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that nobody will be allowed to speak against Pakistan Army. Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference here at Alhamra Hall on Sunday, he said that traitors would be responded in the same words they used against respected generals. He further said that Nawaz Sharif was himself a turncoat, adding that Nawaz was a dictator who could not even bring democracy in his own party. Ashrafi said that Nawaz would not be allowed to say a single word of hate against Pakistan Army. He said that Nawaz and Zardari both had only one agenda and it was just to save themselves in cases of corruption and to protect their looted money. He thanked the seminary students for boycotting the Gujranwala gathering.