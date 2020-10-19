Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that non-political alliance of the opposition would fall apart in the next few weeks.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Chohan said that according to his information, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) had taken a stand not to broadcast Nawaz Sharif's speech in Sunday’s meeting. He said that he had disclosed this many times that 'Noon' and 'Meem' Leagues would take down Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “I hope that Asif and Bilawal Zardari would stick to their bold decision,” he added.

Chohan said that Bilawal had proved his political wisdom by declaring Nawaz Sharif's speech against Pakistan Army and state institutions condemnable.

He also said that Asif Ali Zardari was fully aware about the growing hatred among masses for the PDM after every speech of Nawaz Sharif.

He added that Nawaz Sharif was spewing more poison against Pakistan in his speech at every occasion was a reflection of Modi government, RAW and Indian establishment’s agenda.

He said that Begum Safdar Awan and Mahmood Khan Achakzai were trying their best for the broadcasting of Nawaz Sharif's speech in Karachi’s rally.