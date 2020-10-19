Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday said that opposition only wanted disturbance and chaos in the country.

In a statement, he termed the opposition parties rally in Gujranwala as totally flop show to attract common people. He said opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose the rally was held.

He said Nawaz Sharif who called himself a lion was sitting in London instead of face corruption charges in the country. He said a convicted person from abroad was conspiracy against elected government.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that PTI single-handedly pulled large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11-parties opposition alliance failed to fill a sports ground.

He said people had rejected narrative of the opposition which only wanted to get NRO and stop accountability process. He condemned slang language used during speeches reflecting frustration of the opposition parties.