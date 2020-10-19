Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 16 more Covid-19 deaths during the last 24 hours — highest in recent weeks — as the death toll reached 6654, officials said yesterday.

On the other hand, with the fresh 567 cases detected in the country during the last 24 hours, the country’s tally for confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 323,019 on Sunday, as per the government’s Covid-19 portal. A total of 429 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s total tally for recovered patients has reached 307,069.

Punjab has reported daily deaths in double digits for first time since July. Punjab recorded 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the officials. The province has so far recorded 2,298 deaths from the deadly virus since its outbreak in the country in February. About 134 new cases were also detected in Punjab in a day, taking the provincial tally for confirmed virus cases to 101,559. A total of 97,219 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

At least 33 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 38,598. According to the officials, 38 more patients recovered from the deadly disease as the total reached 36,899. No death was reported in the province during the past 24 hours. So far 1,265 patients have succumbed to the disease.

Balochistan reported 25 new Coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,669. According to the officials, one more patient succumbed to the deadly disease as the death toll reached 147 in the province.

According to the officials, the federal capital recorded 132 new cases of coronavirus in a day. The federal capital has been witnessing a surge in the number of positive cases amid warnings from the authorities that precautionary measures were necessary to contain the virus.

GB 39 cases and AJK 33 cases during the past 24 hours. Islamabad has so far recorded 17,996 cases of coronavirus and 194 deaths.