Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 5 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 323,452. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,659.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 440 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 141,841 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,652 in Punjab, 38,645 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,069 in Islamabad, 15,688 in Balochistan, 3,498 in Azad Kashmir and 4,059 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,581 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,298 in Punjab, 1,265 in KP, 147 in Balochistan, 195 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 82in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,101,115 coronavirus tests and 27,091 in last 24 hours. 307,409 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 526 patients are in critical condition.