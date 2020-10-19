Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid tribute to the Azeri forces 'valiantly defending their territorial integrity' as the former Soviet republic marked the 28th anniversary of its independence

In a tweet, the premier extended "warmest felicitations" to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri people.

"We pay tribute to Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity," he said, referring to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per the UN Security Council resolutions," the premier concluded. Islamabad the other day had rejected Armenian prime minister’s allegations that Pakistani Special Forces alongside Azerbaijani army in the ongoing Karabakh conflict.

"We have seen the transcript of Armenian Prime Minister’s interview on 15 October with a Russian TV referring to some unsubstantiated reports alleging involvement of Pakistani Special Forces alongside Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari regretted that the leadership of Armenia, to cover up its illegal actions against Azerbaijan, is resorting to irresponsible propaganda, which it must stop. The spokesperson further said that long-term peace and normalisation of relations between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories. The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict re-erupted on September 27 and has so far killed more than 700 people, including 80 civilians.