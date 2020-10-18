Share:

“The day that the Soviets officially crossed the border of Afghanistan, I wrote to President

Jimmy Carter: We now have the opportunity of giving to the USSR its Vietnam War.”

–Zbigniew Brzezinski

During the days of cold war rivalry between the US and Soviet Union, now Russia, the latter made an error of invading Afghanistan that changed the scene of world politics in the days to come. The Soviet troops invaded Afghanistan on December 24, 1979, to support the communist government in Afghanistan that was fighting anti-communist guerrillas — later known as Mujahedeen.

One fact that is often discarded whenever Soviet invasion of Afghanistan is discussed is the way USSR was dragged in the conflict. It owed a lot to US designs as the former US National Security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski bragged about making Afghanistan the Soviet Union’s Vietnam. And his pompous comment was not just a boastful comment.

Robert Gates, former CIA Director, argues that the US began rebel forces in Afghanistan prior to Soviet assault. Brzezinski admission in an interview (1998) that he explained to Carter, the then US President, that the aid to Mujahedeen would induce a Soviet military intervention, corroborates Gates’ argument.

Arming resistance movements or rebel forces is a long time tactic that the US still relies upon, as we have seen in the case of Libya and Syria. However, in both cases i.e. supplying weapons to Afghan fighters as well as Syrian rebels two terrorist groups emerged as a result of US policy, Taliban and ISIS which are now out of America’s control.