LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mian Khalid Mehmood on Sunday visited Hafeez Centre Gulberg where a fire had erupted, and monitored rescue operation going on there for extinguishing the inferno. He directed all authorities concerned to use all available resources for extinguishing the fire. He said that the rescue staff and vehicles from other districts were also being called to overcome the situation. All necessary resources should be utilized for extinguishing fire, he added.

He said necessary logistic were also being provided by the PDMA on the sport to control the fire. He mentioned that committee to identify the losses was being established by the Punjab government, adding that the committee has been directed to submit a preliminary report in the next 24 hours and a detailed report in seven days. He said that government also consulted with the traders of the Hafeez Centre in this regard. Small shopkeepers and traders would not be left alone in this time of trial, he said. The provincial minister said that the cause of the fire eruption in Hafeez Centre would be determined and surfaced. He said that he was aggrieved over the loss of traders. He added government would review the losses of the traders and take steps to compensate them.